Men detained for tailing Congress candidate on polling day released

Sakinaka cops release duo seeking financial aid with a warning after finding no foul play

Arif Naseem Khan, Congress state working president (in brown trousers). File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Two door-to-door bed sheet sellers were detained by the Sakinaka police on November 20 for tailing senior Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Chandivli constituency. According to the police, the suspects, who hail from Noida, had started selling bedsheets in Mumbai after experiencing financial difficulties. Neither have a criminal record, the cops said.

During the investigation, the police found that one of the men was mentally unstable. He had started a cutlery business in Noida two years ago but suffered significant losses. He wanted to start a new business and was seeking financial assistance. On election day, he followed Arif Naseem Khan to Powai after receiving information from Khan's office.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Hajare of the Sakinaka police station said, “The mentally unstable man was seeking financial assistance from Khan as he wanted to start a new business. He spoke to a close aide of Khan, who informed them that he was busy with the elections. When he asked for the leader’s contact details, the aide refused to disclose them, suggesting that he turn to Google.”

“Referring to information found on Google, the man went to Khan’s office, but he was unavailable. He returned later after selling bedsheets nearby but still could not meet Khan because he was attending rallies. On election day, the man visited the office yet again only to learn that Khan was at Powai. The man then went there, hoping to have a word with the leader. After spotting the man lurking around, a close aide of Khan alerted a constable on security duty,” Hajare added.

“The constable took the suspect into custody and informed the Sakinaka police. After learning about the possible involvement of another person who lived in a Govandi slum along with the suspect, we visited the spot and detained the second person, who sells bedsheets. We checked their mobile phones and found nothing suspicious. They were released with a warning,” he said. The Sakinaka police have not registered an FIR in the matter.