Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Men detained for tailing Congress candidate on polling day released

Men detained for tailing Congress candidate on polling day released

Updated on: 23 November,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Sakinaka cops release duo seeking financial aid with a warning after finding no foul play

Men detained for tailing Congress candidate on polling day released

Arif Naseem Khan, Congress state working president (in brown trousers). File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate on polling day released
x
00:00

Two door-to-door bed sheet sellers were detained by the Sakinaka police on November 20 for tailing senior Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan, who is contesting the Assembly election from the Chandivli constituency. According to the police, the suspects, who hail from Noida, had started selling bedsheets in Mumbai after experiencing financial difficulties. Neither have a criminal record, the cops said.


During the investigation, the police found that one of the men was mentally unstable. He had started a cutlery business in Noida two years ago but suffered significant losses. He wanted to start a new business and was seeking financial assistance. On election day, he followed Arif Naseem Khan to Powai after receiving information from Khan's office.


Senior Inspector Sanjay Hajare of the Sakinaka police station said, “The mentally unstable man was seeking financial assistance from Khan as he wanted to start a new business. He spoke to a close aide of Khan, who informed them that he was busy with the elections. When he asked for the leader’s contact details, the aide refused to disclose them, suggesting that he turn to Google.”


“Referring to information found on Google, the man went to Khan’s office, but he was unavailable. He returned later after selling bedsheets nearby but still could not meet Khan because he was attending rallies. On election day, the man visited the office yet again only to learn that Khan was at Powai. The man then went there, hoping to have a word with the leader. After spotting the man lurking around, a close aide of Khan alerted a constable on security duty,” Hajare added.

“The constable took the suspect into custody and informed the Sakinaka police. After learning about the possible involvement of another person who lived in a Govandi slum along with the suspect, we visited the spot and detained the second person, who sells bedsheets. We checked their mobile phones and found nothing suspicious. They were released with a warning,” he said. The Sakinaka police have not registered an FIR in the matter.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sakinaka congress Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra Election 2024 mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK