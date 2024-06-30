Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka

The matter came to light when the employees turned up to work on Friday and found the counselling centre to be shut abruptly

In a major crackdown, the Karnataka police on Saturday arrested one Auranganda Arvind Kumar alias Aditya Deshmukh, who allegedly ran a NEET counselling centre in the Sakinaka area and was absconding after abandoning the facility. Kumar was arrested from Market Yard locality in Belgaum district of Karnataka.

The company, Advay’s Vidya Pravesh Margdarshak Private Ltd, that ran its office in Sakinaka at 1 Aerocity Corporate Park, had shut down its NEET-UG counselling operations amid a probe by the CBI. The matter came to light when the employees turned up to work on Friday and found the counselling centre to be shut abruptly. They approached the police to file a written complaint.

“The employees approached Sakinaka police when they found the counselling centre to be shut on June 28. The centre was run by Aditya Deshmukh. He had shut the centre and had sold the computers before fleeing. He was later identified as Auranganda Arvind Kumar by the Karnataka police, who arrested him in Belgaum...,” said DCP Zone 10 Mangesh Shinde.