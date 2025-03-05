BNHS, with the support of JSW Foundation, has launched a documentary highlighting the ecological and health hazards of uncontrolled pigeon feeding in cities, urging responsible urban wildlife management.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) today launched its latest documentary, Mercy Feeding: Pigeon Menace in Urban Areas, with the support of JSW Foundation. The film highlights the environmental and public health concerns caused by the uncontrolled growth of the common blue rock pigeon population due to indiscriminate feeding in cities.

Uncontrolled pigeon feeding, often referred to as mercy feeding, has led to a significant increase in the urban pigeon population. While feeding is seen as an act of kindness, it has unintended consequences, including disruption of local biodiversity and public health risks. Pigeons are known carriers of airborne diseases, and their droppings contribute to the deterioration of buildings and public spaces. This growing issue calls for greater awareness and responsible urban wildlife management.

What’s in the Film?

The documentary Mercy Feeding: Pigeon Menace in Urban Areas—produced with the support of JSW—explores the harmful effects of indiscriminate pigeon feeding on human health, explained through expert insights.

The film highlights:

The ecological and health impacts of pigeon overpopulation

The role of excessive feeding in disrupting urban biodiversity

The importance of stopping mercy feeding practices

The need to promote wild-urban avifauna

How will it help create awareness?

By presenting factual information and expert opinions, the film aims to educate the public on the consequences of mercy feeding and encourage informed decision-making. It promotes alternative, responsible approaches to managing urban wildlife, urging citizens, policymakers, and urban planners to work toward ending mercy-feeding practices in cities.

This documentary urges communities to rethink their interaction with pigeons and strike a balance between urban wildlife, compassion, and ecological responsibility.

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, unveiled the film on Tuesday at the Bombay Natural History Society in the presence of Praveensingh Pardeshi, IAS (Retd.), President of BNHS. Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS, and Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Hon. Secretary, were also present on the occasion.

"Feeding pigeons in our cities may seem kind, but it creates serious health risks for all of us. Overcrowding leads to disease, damages buildings, and disrupts the balance of nature. True care means protecting both people and wildlife. I support Bombay Natural History Society’s ‘Stop Mercy Feeding of Pigeons’ initiative and encourage responsible ways to keep our environment healthy," said Sangita Jindal, Chairperson, JSW Foundation.

"Urban pigeon feeding, though seemingly kind, fuels overpopulation, creating unsanitary conditions. Their droppings spread diseases like salmonellosis and cryptococcosis, posing risks, especially to vulnerable individuals. Artificially inflated populations disrupt local ecosystems and strain city resources. This new documentary, Mercy Feeding: Pigeon Menace in Urban Areas, exposes these dangers, illustrating how well-intentioned actions can have dire consequences for both human health and urban biodiversity. It urges a shift towards responsible urban wildlife management, advocating for natural population controls and public awareness campaigns to safeguard our cities," said Praveensingh Pardeshi, President, BNHS.

"We hope that this film will raise awareness among those responsible for running Kabutarkhanas, as well as the communities who feed pigeons. We hope people will stop feeding pigeons once they see this film," said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.