With weak structures and no redevelopment guarantee, many put fear of losing their homes forever over looming threat of losing their lives if structure collapses

Peeled ceiling walls in one of the homes

With plaster peeling and ceilings collapsing in Mumbai’s century-old cess buildings, mid-day sought to understand why residents choose to remain in these deteriorating structures despite the risks. During visits to several such buildings, three key concerns emerged: uncertainty about the duration of transit accommodation, fear of being defrauded by developers, and deep emotional ties to homes passed down through generations.

Tejukaya Building, Ganesh Gully

Situated in Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug, the 90-year-old Tejukaya Building is in a dire state, with multiple slabs precariously supported by bamboo poles. Lakshmi Apker, 70, a resident for over 35 years, said, “I live on the third floor. Due to a knee condition, I can walk but cannot climb stairs, and the building has no lift. Our fourth generation is now living here. On the day of the Assembly elections, a slab fell off. We informed MHADA immediately, and they came and installed bamboo supports.”



Residents live in cramped up conditions and share toilets. PICS/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

When asked why she was hesitant to leave for redevelopment, she said, “I’ve lived here for 35 years. There’s no guarantee that the developer will complete the project on time. Who knows how long we’ll have to stay in transit camps?” Pallavi Savji, 71, another resident of 36 years, faces similar struggles. “I had knee surgery, yet I climb three floors daily to fetch water. The motor never pushes water to the third floor,” she said.

Her primary concern is trust in the developer. “I have no issue shifting elsewhere, but what if the developer deceives us? Many of us aren’t literate enough to understand legalities. MHADA should appoint a developer and monitor them closely to ensure we are not defrauded.”

Krantinagar, Girgaon

Built in 1897, the 128-year-old Krantinagar Building is partially held up by bamboo supports, while residents maintain the rest through regular upkeep. Anant Sadvelkar, 64, said, “We’re not against development, but dishonest developers can leave projects incomplete. I’ve seen families stuck in transit camps for over 40 years—parents have passed away, and their children are still waiting for redevelopment. That’s what people fear.”

He suggested a solution, “If MHADA appoints a developer, they can oversee the project and ensure it’s completed. Better yet, MHADA should develop the properties themselves, hiring developers as contractors. If MHADA cannot act for the public’s benefit, what’s the point of the authority? Many projects are stalled because of them. If this continues, we residents will eventually lock up their offices in protest. They’ve made self-redevelopment so difficult that we have no alternative.”

Union Mansion, Dadar East

Located on Dr Ambedkar Road, Hindmata, Dadar East, Union Mansion, built in 1935, is in relatively better condition due to repairs carried out by MHADA two years ago. Kamlakar Jadhav, 70, said, “These buildings have been repaired nine times, weakening the structure. I live on the third floor, and climbing the stairs has become difficult with age.”



The 1935 Union Mansion building is in slightly better condition because of repairs. PIC/PRASUN CHOUDHARI

He added, “Climbing is just one issue. We share common toilets, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rooms are tiny, and redevelopment comes with no timeline guarantee. Moreover, we’ve lived here for generations and share a bond with our neighbours. We can’t just wake up one day and move elsewhere.”

Bhagyoday Building, Ganesh Gully

Bhagyoday Building is part of a 16-building cluster in Ganesh Gully awaiting redevelopment. According to residents, it is 90 years old. Jitesh Kadane, a resident for 35 years, said, “This is the second generation living here. If these buildings are redeveloped individually, we won’t get much space because the developer will have limited floor space index (FSI). The project is stuck due to litigation. The previous developer went bankrupt, and since then, no one is willing to take it up. We aren’t against redevelopment, but most of us can’t afford alternative housing. Given the current condition, selling these rooms isn’t an option either.”

Activists speak

Vinita Rane, secretary of Pagdi Ekta Sangha, highlighted delays caused by MHADA’s flawed implementation of Section 79 of the MHADA Act. She said, “After an audit, cess buildings in Mumbai receive a 79(A) notice, giving owners six months to begin redevelopment. If they fail, tenants receive a 79(B) notice, granting them another six months. If they also fail, a 79(C) notice allows MHADA to acquire the building for redevelopment.”



Aerial view of the 90 years old Bhagyoday Building a cluster of 16 buildings

“In February 2023, MHADA issued 79(A) notices to 13,800 buildings, including both cess and non-cess buildings—despite the law applying only to cess buildings. Many owners took this to court. Now, 400 buildings are stuck in legal battles. Only nine have submitted proposals to MHADA, and even those are still pending.”

Authorities speak

mid-day contacted MHADA’s public relations officer to obtain data on 79(B) and 79(C) notices and the number of buildings acquired for redevelopment. The PRO said, “We have issued 79(B) notices where owners failed to start redevelopment. I’m currently not in the office, so I can’t provide exact numbers.” A WhatsApp request for data remained unanswered at the time of press.

Similarly, calls and messages to Milind Shambharkar of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, MHADA, went unanswered. Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer of the Municipal Fire Brigade, warned about fire hazards in these ageing buildings. “The primary cause of fires is electrical short circuits. Naturally, the wiring in century-old structures is outdated—hanging loose, with old meters. If a fire breaks out, these buildings, already weak, can collapse. They also lack sprinkler systems and fire extinguishers.”