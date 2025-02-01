Officials said three of the four injured belonged to the same family; according to the BMC’s Disaster Management Department, the incident occurred during the demolition of Maneckji Cooper High School, adjoining the chawl

Part of a pillar of a private school building fell on the adjoining chawl at Juhu Tara Road on Friday, injuring four people in the incident. According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Department, the incident occurred during the demolition of Maneckji Cooper High School, adjoining the chawl.

Officials said three of the four injured belonged to the same family. All were taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. Kamleshkumar Yadav, 28, is under observation; Manish Kumar Sahani, 26, is in critical condition; Shamkumar Yadav, 20, and Krishnakumar Yadav, 26, were discharged post treatment, said officials.