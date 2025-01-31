According to Santacruz Police, the incident took place at Manikji Cooper High School on Juhu Tara Road at 7.25 pm. During the demolition work of the school, some part of the pillar fell on the adjoining chawl

Four people suffered injuries in a house collapse incident in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Friday evening.

According to Santacruz Police, the incident took place at Manikji Cooper High School on Juhu Tara Road at 7.25 pm. During the demolition work of the school, some part of the pillar fell on the adjoining chawl.

The injured were taken to Cooper Hospital. While the condition of a 24-year-old injured man is said to be critical, two others have been discharged after treatment, Dr Walke, the administrative medical officer (AMO) of the hospital said.

Another injured, a 28-year-old man, has been kept under observation in the hospital.