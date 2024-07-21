Despite tragedy striking nearby building in Grant Road, officials unable to evict shelter as they can’t find alternatives for the animals

The shelter being run on the ground floor; the century-old Mistry Apartments at Grant Road; Farida Baja

Listen to this article Mumbai: Dangerous building row leaves 48 dogs, 30 cats in lurch x 00:00

A day before a four-storey building at Grant Road partially collapsed, killing an elderly woman, MHADA officials had initiated the demolition of the nearby Mistry Apartments, a structure deemed extremely dangerous. However, they had to put their plans on hold due to the presence of 48 dogs and 30 cats on the ground floor.

The animals are being treated by fashion designer Farida Baja, 60, who resides on the ground floor of Mistry Apartments. As the animal lover allegedly refuses to budge, officials are in a bind.

Baja has been feeding hundreds of dogs and cats in south Mumbai for many years. Another building resident allegedly helps Baja to run a shelter for stray dogs and cats, a source revealed.

Farida Baja, fashion designer; (right) The century-old Mistry Apartments at Grant Road

MHADA sought assistance from the veterinary health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to relocate the animals. However, as of Sunday, MHADA was not successful. The four-storey Mistry Apartments, over 100 years old, had been vacated by residents a few years ago as MHADA has been serving notices to its society since 2018.

Residents’ belongings removed

On Friday evening, MHADA began the process of removing items left behind by society members in the presence of police officers.

Baja told mid-day, “Every day, I feed more than 750 dogs and cats across south Mumbai. If any canine or feline is injured, I bring them to this shelter and provide medical treatment. Whatever I earn from my fashion designing, I spend on taking care of these animals. I got permission to run this shelter from a society member who helped me on humanitarian grounds."

She added, “Suddenly, on Friday morning, MHADA officials arrived at the society and gave us only two hours to vacate the premises, which is impossible for me. I respect MHADA’s decision to categorise this building as a C1 [extremely dilapidated] structure, but we need sufficient time to find a new shelter for these homeless dogs and cats.”

According to Baja, Mhada had issued several notices in the past but they had never given residents such a short window to vacate.

“I have around 48 dogs and 30 cats at this shelter, many of which are injured, paralysed or handicapped. All of them are from the streets. If I find a new shelter immediately, I will move all the animals there,” Baja said.

Official speak

Swati Agre, executive officer, of MHADA, said, “A woman is operating an illegal shelter without permission from the BMC. We are working with the civic body’s veterinary health department to relocate all dogs and cats from the society. We do not want them to remain in this dangerous structure.”

Kalimpasha Pathan, the veterinary department head and deputy general manager, said, “We are assisting MHADA in relocating all dogs and cats from this society. We are also in contact with Baja. Any dogs or cats requiring treatment will receive it through NGOs in collaboration with the BMC.”

“Baja lacks permission to run a shelter. We are committed to helping the animals and ensuring their well-being,” he added.

2018

Year notices first served to society

750

Approx no. of dogs and cats Baja claims she feeds daily