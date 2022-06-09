Mumbai Metro Line 9: Won't give land, take your car shed elsewhere, locals tell MMRDA

As MMRDA ramps up Metro-9 work, three villages facing loss of their agri land stand firm at latest public meeting take your car shed elsewhere

Villagers attend the public consultation meeting held by MMRDA on Tuesday

Around a hundred villagers from Rai Gaon, Morve and Murdha attended the public consultation meeting held by the MMRDA on Tuesday and told the authority that they will not give their land for building a car shed for Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar Metro line 9. Ramesh Patil, who attended the meeting, said, “We have once again told MMRDA officials that we are firm on our stand. We have even suggested several alternative sites for the car shed. They should seriously consider the same.”

A total of 457 applications have been given by villagers to MMRDA to conduct social impact assessment and environment impact assessment. We have conveyed to the authorities that we don’t want a car shed on our land, so they should look into the suggestions we have given them,” said Kunal Patil from Rai gaon.



