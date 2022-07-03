Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Anticipating a large turnout, the police had organised heavy bandobast near the car shed site close to Picnic Point in Aarey Milk colony on Saturday afternoon

Metro car shed: Protest at Aarey Picnic Point today

Citizens protest to Save Aarey Forest. Pic/Sameer Markande


With the new state government taking a decision to bring back the Metro car shed to Aarey, many, many Mumbaikars are expected to come out on to the streets to protest. The Save Aarey movement is already trending on social media.

A member associated with the Aarey Conservation Group said, “We want Mumbaikars to unite in order to save our forest. A peaceful protest has been organised on Sunday at 11 am at Picnic Point where nature-loving citizens can gather to participate.” Those who want to participate in the peaceful protest have been asked to bring their own posters. 




“Our demand is that we don’t want any car shed in Aarey. Stop blocking the construction of  Metro car shed on government-owned land in Kanjurmarg. The government should build an integrated shed on Kanjur land to save Aarey forest,” said another nature lover.

Anticipating a large turnout, the police had organised heavy bandobast near the car shed site close to Picnic Point in Aarey Milk colony on Saturday afternoon. On social media, many Mumbaikars were seen criticising the government for its move, while some pro-development Mumbaikars welcomed the move to shift the car shed back to Aarey. 

