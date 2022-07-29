mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Cops’ review meetings go online

Now, Mumbai’s 94 police stations, 12 Crime Branch units, many DCPs and additional commissioners are all praise for the time-saving initiative

A meeting at the Mumbai police commissioner’s office in south Mumbai meant 3-4 hours of travel for cops from police stations like Gorai, Mulund, and Dahisar. The meetings would block the entire day of senior inspectors, hampering their day’s work. Apart from their monthly crime review meeting, officers were also required to visit the CP’s office every now and then for a host of reasons, including festivals. It was a criminal waste of time. Then the unthinkable happened during the COVID pandemic. Restrained from travelling to their big boss’ office, the cops turned to technology. Soon, the same time-guzzling meetings were happening through videoconferencing. “It was more like work from home,” said an officer with a chuckle. Buoyed by the benefits of VC, the force has continued with it. Now, Mumbai’s 94 police stations, 12 Crime Branch units, many DCPs and additional commissioners are all praise for the time-saving initiative.