Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > mid day 43rd anniversary special Cops review meetings go online

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Cops’ review meetings go online

Updated on: 29 July,2022 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Now, Mumbai’s 94 police stations, 12 Crime Branch units, many DCPs and additional commissioners are all praise for the time-saving initiative

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Cops’ review meetings go online

Representative Image


A meeting at the Mumbai police commissioner’s office in south Mumbai meant 3-4 hours of travel for cops from police stations like Gorai, Mulund, and Dahisar. The meetings would block the entire day of senior inspectors, hampering their day’s work. Apart from their monthly crime review meeting, officers were also required to visit the CP’s office every now and then for a host of reasons, including festivals. It was a criminal waste of time. Then the unthinkable happened during the COVID pandemic. Restrained from travelling to their big boss’ office, the cops turned to technology. Soon, the same time-guzzling meetings were happening through videoconferencing. “It was more like work from home,” said an officer with a chuckle. Buoyed by the benefits of VC, the force has continued with it. Now, Mumbai’s 94 police stations, 12 Crime Branch units, many DCPs and additional commissioners are all praise for the time-saving initiative.


mumbai police mid-day anniversary 2022 gorai mulund dahisar mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK