PWD officials ensuring water is sprinkled, material is covered by tarpaulin to maintain air quality

Construction material lying between Aarey Market and Royal Palms is covered with tarpaulin on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey x 00:00

After mid-day highlighted how residents and motorists were being inconvenienced due to dust kicked by ongoing road construction work at Aarey Milk Colony, the authorities took some steps including sprinkling water on the road and covering construction material with tarpaulin.

A public works department (PWD) official said, “At regular intervals, we have started sprinkling water on the under-construction road site at Aarey Milk Colony to prevent dust and air pollution.

Water is sprayed at a construction site in Aarey Milk Colony to prevent the spread of dust. Pic/PWD

On the stretch between Aarey Market and Royal Palms, construction material was stacked, and we have covered this with tarpaulin to prevent dust from spreading.”

On Sunday, when this reporter revisited the colony, water was being sprayed on the under-construction road but stacks of construction material were covered.

On January 16, mid-day shed light on how the PWD had overlooked dust-mitigation protocols made mandatory by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government, resulting in significant dust emissions at Aarey Milk Colony where the PWD has undertaken the task of constructing new internal roads connecting tribal hamlets and cattle farm units. In some locations, roads are being built using cement concrete, while in others, tar is being used.

Earlier, when this correspondent travelled from Aarey Market towards Royal Palms, significant dust pollution could be seen. Stone-crush mixture and other road construction materials had been dumped along the roadside, with some spilling onto the road. Passing vehicles further exacerbated the problem, stirring up clouds of dust.