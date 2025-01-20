Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mid Day Impact Dust mitigation measures imposed in Aarey

Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey

Updated on: 20 January,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

PWD officials ensuring water is sprinkled, material is covered by tarpaulin to maintain air quality

Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey

Construction material lying between Aarey Market and Royal Palms is covered with tarpaulin on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
x
00:00

After mid-day highlighted how residents and motorists were being inconvenienced due to dust kicked by ongoing road construction work at Aarey Milk Colony, the authorities took some steps including sprinkling water on the road and covering construction material with tarpaulin.


A public works department (PWD) official said, “At regular intervals, we have started sprinkling water on the under-construction road site at Aarey Milk Colony to prevent dust and air pollution. 


Water is sprayed at a construction site in Aarey Milk Colony to prevent the spread of dust. Pic/PWDWater is sprayed at a construction site in Aarey Milk Colony to prevent the spread of dust. Pic/PWD


On the stretch between Aarey Market and Royal Palms, construction material was stacked, and we have covered this with tarpaulin to prevent dust from spreading.”

On Sunday, when this reporter revisited the colony, water was being sprayed on the under-construction road but stacks of construction material were covered.

On January 16, mid-day shed light on how the PWD had overlooked dust-mitigation protocols made mandatory by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government, resulting in significant dust emissions at Aarey Milk Colony where the PWD has undertaken the task of constructing new internal roads connecting tribal hamlets and cattle farm units. In some locations, roads are being built using cement concrete, while in others, tar is being used.

Earlier, when this correspondent travelled from Aarey Market towards Royal Palms, significant dust pollution could be seen. Stone-crush mixture and other road construction materials had been dumped along the roadside, with some spilling onto the road. Passing vehicles further exacerbated the problem, stirring up clouds of dust.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aarey colony goregaon brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC air pollution Pollution mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK