Following reports of severe dust pollution, the PWD contractor has started sprinkling water on the under-construction road from Aarey Market to Royal Palms, providing relief to residents and commuters.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun sprinkling water on the under-construction road stretch from Aarey Market to Royal Palms following concerns raised about severe dust pollution. This action comes after Mid-Day highlighted lapses in dust mitigation protocols during road construction in Aarey Milk Colony, which were causing significant inconvenience to residents and motorists.

Spread across 16 sq km, Aarey Milk Colony is home to over 60,000 people, including residents of 27 tribal hamlets, slum pockets, cattle farm units, and the Royal Palms area. The ongoing road construction project, connecting various internal routes within Aarey, had led to excessive dust pollution, particularly on stretches where water sprinkling was inconsistent.

On Wednesday, this correspondent observed a 100-metre stretch near Royal Palms where stone-crush mixture and cement concrete dust were spilling onto the road, creating a hazardous environment. Passing vehicles further worsened the situation by stirring up clouds of dust.

Local residents voiced their frustration, citing the health hazards posed by the dust. “At some places, the contractor is sprinkling water, but the stretch from Aarey Market to Royal Palms is filled with construction material, causing severe air pollution. It is difficult to breathe,” said Shipra Dubey, a resident.

Another resident added, “Air pollution is a serious issue, but it seems the contractor was not bothered. We hope the measures like regular water sprinkling continue to prevent this.”

Addressing these complaints, a PWD official assured, “We have increased water sprinkling on the internal roads to control dust pollution. At one site, construction materials have been stacked, and we will ensure they are covered to prevent dust from spreading further.”

In a positive development, the contractor has now started sprinkling water along the stretch from Aarey Market to Royal Palms, reducing dust levels and easing the plight of residents and commuters. The PWD has also committed to increasing the frequency of water sprinkling and improving dust control measures across other locations.

With the Bombay High Court previously directing the repair of 45 kilometres of internal roads in Aarey, these measures mark a step forward in addressing long-standing issues related to air pollution and infrastructure development in the area.