MID-DAY IMPACT| Lokhandwala lake: Human rights body pulls up babus

State Human Rights Commission sends notices to officials, forcing them to do a site visit, file report

Locals have called for the lake to be declared a protected forest

A report published in mid-day concerning the fate of Lokhandwala Lake has prompted the State Human Rights Commission to take proactive action. Following their suo-motu cognisance of the report, officials from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mangrove Cell, and the Revenue Department conducted a site visit on Friday.

The article ‘Forest department silent on fate of Lokhandwala lake’ (June 10) raised concerns about whether the forest department had abandoned plans to grant protection status to Lokhandwala lake in Andheri, a crucial habitat for migratory bird species.

In June 2022, the then-Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, had directed the mangrove cell of the forest department to declare it a forest.

Taking note of these developments, the State Human Rights Commission initiated suo-motu cognisance and instructed the relevant authorities to conduct a site inspection and submit a detailed report.

Officials who participated in the site inspection at Lokhandwala lake included MCZMA expert members M D. Kudale and Mahesh Shindekar, the Regional Officer of MPCB, the Deputy Conservator of Forest from the Mangrove Cell, BMC officials, the Tehsildar from Andheri, and representatives from the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA).

President of LOCA , Dhaval Shah said “We hope that following this visit, authorities will address the issues promptly by undertaking an 8 ft dredging to prevent the lake from drying up by March. This step is crucial to supporting local wildlife and ensuring the lake’s management is handed over to the forest department.”

“Lokhandwala lake is the jewel of Andheri. We want it to be protected and deepened so that all year round water is there for local and migratory birds,” said Karan Jotwani, co-founder LOCA.

“More than 130 migratory and local birds use the lake. We want it to be declared a forest and fruit trees planted in the periphery”, said Ketan Anklesaria of Lokhandwala Harriers, a birding group with 200-plus members.