Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Cameras will be installed in five zones, including Versova, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, to safeguard coastal areas, monitor illegal activities

Illegal dumping of debris near Shiv Galli in Versova village

Listen to this article
Following mid-day’s expose on the illegal dumping of debris in the mangroves and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas of Versova village, the Mangrove Cell has taken action. High-tech CCTV cameras are set to be installed in the area to monitor and protect the mangroves.


The Mangrove Cell plans to implement a video surveillance system in five zones, covering locations in Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Uran. The aim is to ensure mangrove protection, enhance public safety, prevent encroachment and debris dumping, and maintain law and order in mangrove areas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).



According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), the surveillance will cover dumping areas, entry and exit points of the mangroves and forest areas, important mangrove boundaries, roadside entry/exit points, sensitive road junctions, unmanned roads, coastal and slum area boundaries, and check-posts.


S V Ramarao, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) and Head of the Mangrove Cell said, “The consultant appointed by us, along with our field officers, has surveyed sensitive mangrove areas in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Panvel. Based on this survey, locations for high-tech video surveillance cameras were shortlisted. The CCTV surveillance system will aid in mangrove protection, public safety, and preventing encroachments, debris dumping, and other crimes while maintaining law and order in mangrove areas across the MMR.”

The CCTV system will be implemented in phases, with 28 locations in Thane-Bhiwandi, 35 locations in central Mumbai, 79 in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, 31 in the Thane Creek jurisdiction, and 22 in western Mumbai. The cameras will be equipped with an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to track vehicles moving through the mangrove areas. Notably, three high-tech CCTV cameras will be installed near Shiv Galli in Versova village.

On June 25, mid-day published a report “Locals distraught as Versova Mangrove land gets filled with debris,” which highlighted how authorities appeared to be ignoring illegal debris dumping on mangrove and CRZ land near Shiv Galli in Versova village. The story, based on photos taken by a nature lover, revealed the rampant dumping of construction material within a 300-metre radius in this ecologically sensitive area. 

