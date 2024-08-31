Wire-like instrument was inserted into pipeline, allowing officials to examine inner lining

The road near D’Monte Park in Bandra West. Pics/Atul Kamble

After mid-day highlighted how housing societies around D’Monte Park in Bandra West were receiving murky water containing coliform bacteria and red worms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claimed it had identified the source of contamination and solved the issue. Civic officials visited the area on Friday and, using a special camera, examined the inner lining of 400 metres of piping to check for leakage, seepage or fractures.

Dharmatejas Prasannadas, assistant engineer, waterworks, H West ward, told mid-day, “Detecting the underground source of contamination was done with the help of sounding technology, CCTV investigation and physical examination. We believe the source is near St Andrew’s Road and the problem has been rectified.” BMC officials visited D’Monte Park Road around 5 pm on Friday to check the pipeline supplying water to the societies.



A resident who was present when the BMC was checking the pipeline using advanced camera technology told mid-day, “On Thursday, the BMC dug two holes into the concrete road at a distance of approximately 200 metres. On Friday evening, they inserted a thin wire-like camera designed to specifically check pipelines into two openings in the piping. The camera allowed officials to examine 400 metres of the pipe’s inner lining.”

The resident added, “A few of us were able to see the interior of the pipeline on the display screen of the instrument used by civic officials. We are not sure what exactly was observed as the officials did not give us anything in writing or reveal anything orally. As far as we are aware, officials were checking for leaks, seepages and fractures in the pipeline in our area.”



What next?

Asked how the BMC would ensure the source of contamination was eradicated, Prasannadas said, “We will now collect water samples of affected areas for testing at the BMC laboratory. This exercise will start today [August 31]. The affected area will be kept under observation for the next week.” He added, “We will continue with our sounding, CCTV investigation and physical examination processes. These activities will cease based on the test our laboratory’s test reports.”