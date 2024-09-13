Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus

Updated on: 13 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Vinod Kumar Menon | vinodm@mid-day.com

Move comes after this paper’s report about unscientific and discriminatory information like two-finger test finding their way back into the textbooks for second and third year students

Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus

The NMC had reverted to the unscientific information regarding virginity and the LGBTQIA community that had been done away in 2022. Representation Pic

Key Highlights

  1. NMC has revised the MBBS syllabus related to virginity test and the LGBTQIA community
  2. The revised guidelines for CBME curriculum 2024-25 by UGMEB was released on September 12
  3. The new modified CBME asks to teach how signs of virginity are unscientific, inhuman

Heeding objections highlighted in a mid-day report, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the MBBS syllabus related to virginity test and the LGBTQIA community. The revised guidelines for Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum 2024-25 by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) was released on September 12, by the NMC secretary. mid-day was the first to raise the issue in its report titled ‘Virginity test finds its way back into medical syllabus’ dated September 3, 2024.

