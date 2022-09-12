Mid-day series wins award at first hit!

Talentrack Awards 2022 honours mid-day scribe, videographer and video editor for short film Navigating the Wild With Ranjeet Jadhav on conservation efforts at Aarey Milk Colony
mid-day’s special correspondent Ranjeet Jadhav (seen here with Vivek Merani, co-founder, Talentrack) won in the ‘Best digital content—social cause, NGO, government’ category at the Talentrack Awards 2022, held at The Westin, Goregaon, on Thursday
For the second time, mid-day has won an award in the field of Environment and Wildlife. Navigating the Wild with Ranjeet Jadhav, a video series, won the Talentrack Award for ‘Best digital content—social cause, NGO, government’ at its 2022 edition, on Thursday. Jadhav has previously received the ‘Star Mumbai Reporter’ RedInk award.
Jadhav along with the digital team of mid-day consisting of Atul Jain, Milind Salvi and Raj Patil are behind the short film about how like-minded citizens are involved in protecting and tracking wildlife in Aarey, showcasing the untold stories of these heroes working for wildlife conservation in Maharashtra.
mid-day’s Ranjeet together with Atul Jain, Milind Salvi and Raj Patil accept the award. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar
Jadhav, also a wildlife photographer, is part of the group of citizens who installed DSLR camera traps in Aarey Colony, a forest area in the heart of Mumbai, to monitor movement of leopards and other wildlife. This project has also proved helpful for the Maharashtra Forest Department in tracking the wild cats and reducing human-animal conflict incidents.
The leopard activity data gathered by the team over the years also exhibited the extraordinary story of their coexistence with humans in the forests of Mumbai, which has one of the highest density of leopards in the world.
Working for mid-day as an environment, wildlife and infrastructure correspondent, Jadhav has earlier bagged the prestigious RedInk award and the ‘Star Mumbai Reporter’ award in 2018-2019 for his coverage of the environmental damage caused to the city by ‘aggressive’ development activities. mid-day and Jadhav were also appreciated for the slew of stories and extensive coverage on the killing of the famous tigress T1 or Avni by a private hunter.