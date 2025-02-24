Mid-day conducted a test drive on Monday to check whether BEST buses were halting near SSC exam centers and whether students were given priority to ensure timely arrivals

In an effort to assist SSC students in reaching their examination centers on time, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply And Transport (BEST) buses have been prioritising their needs during the ongoing exams.

The test drive was conducted on a bus originating at Gorai Jetty in Borivali West, traveling to Borivali Railway Station, covering a stretch of approximately 6 kilometers. Throughout the journey, students were observed using the BEST bus service to reach their examination centers. According to mid-day's photographer, Nimesh Dave, students were seen inside the bus, heading to various SSC centers along the way.

There are five SSC examination centers along the route from Gorai Jetty to Borivali Station, and the BEST staff was seen giving priority to students. The buses made sure to halt at the designated stops near the centers and even at some unscheduled spots to allow students to deboard. The buses also stopped for longer durations at these centers compared to other stops.

Key SSC Centres and Bus Stops:

Suvidya School: Located in Gorai, Borivali, around 5 minutes' walk from Maxus Mall, the on-duty BEST driver and conductor ensured the announcement of this center's name. This allowed students to disembark without missing their stop, as the school is situated on an inner road.

Sailee International School: Situated at the Old MHB Colony, only a 2-minute walk from the MHB Colony Bus Stop, the BEST staff made sure students did not miss their stop, allowing them to disembark without issues.

Don Bosco High School: Located at a major junction in Borivali West, this center is just a 2-minute walk from the Don Bosco Borivali Bus Stop. SSC students were seen getting off here to reach the center, which is situated at the junction of five major roads.

Acharya Narendra Dev Vidyamandir: This school is located just a 3-minute walk from the Babhai Fish Market Bus Stop on L.T. Road. The BEST staff ensured the announcement of the SSC center's name, as it is situated on an inner road, making it easier for students to reach.

St. Anne’s Girls High School: Situated behind Swatantra Veer Sawarkar Udyan on L.T. Road, this is the last SSC center on the route. The center is beside the Maharashtra Nagar Bus Stop.

BEST Officials Speak:

An on-duty BEST conductor, who requested to remain anonymity, shared their perspective with mid-day: "On the days of the examination, we make sure that students reach their centers on time. We understand the anxiety of students, and we don’t want them to miss their stop and have to travel back. Students are given priority during this period to ensure they are not left behind, even at the bus stops. We also allow them to board the bus from the front door if the bus is crowded, so they don’t have to wait for another bus."

The conductor added, "Students need to reach their centers during peak office hours, making it difficult to find other transport options like auto-rickshaws. On this route, there are five SSC examination centers, and even if the bus stop is a bit farther, we make sure students are informed about the nearest stop to their exam center."

With the added effort from BEST staff, SSC students are being given special priority to ensure they reach their examination centers on time and with less stress.