To accommodate the surge in devotees travelling to key pilgrimage sites in Mumbai on Mahashivratri, the BEST Undertaking has announced extra bus services, including routes to Kanheri Caves, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Babula Tank’s Shiv Temple.

To facilitate smooth travel for devotees visiting various pilgrimage sites in Mumbai on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the deployment of additional bus services.

These special services will cater to pilgrims commuting to significant religious locations across the city.

One of the primary routes to benefit from this initiative is the service to Kanheri Caves, a prominent site that witnesses a large influx of devotees on Mahashivratri.

To accommodate the anticipated surge in passengers, BEST will deploy extra buses on Route No. 188 from early morning. The services will commence at 4:30 AM and will continue at regular intervals until late evening.

Additionally, special bus services will be arranged for pilgrims visiting Sanjay Gandhi National Park, another popular spiritual destination during Mahashivratri.

These buses will be available from 11:30 AM, ensuring seamless transportation for devotees travelling to and from the park.

To further assist passengers, BEST has set up temporary ticket counters at Borivali Railway Station (East), where devotees can conveniently purchase bus tickets.

Moreover, to streamline pilgrim movement, key stopovers along the pilgrimage routes—including Sanjay Gandhi National Park Entrance, Petrol Pump near Borivali Railway Station (East), and Kanheri Caves—will have designated bus stops for easy access.

Recognising the large number of devotees gathering at Babula Tank's Shiv Temple, additional bus services will be available to this location as well.

Buses on Routes 70, 07, 66, 17, 66, 103 will operate at increased frequencies, ensuring hassle-free commutes for worshippers throughout the day.

The BEST Undertaking urges citizens to take advantage of these additional bus services and wishes all devotees a smooth and comfortable travel experience on Mahashivratri.

BEST to run additional buses and heritage tours for New Year’s Eve in Mumbai

In preparation for the New Year 2025 celebrations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced special measures to accommodate the increased number of passengers visiting popular seaside spots in the city.

In an official statement, the BEST said that on the night of December 31, 2024, additional bus services will be deployed to key locations such as Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, Marve Beach, and other popular seafront destinations.

A total of 25 extra buses will operate on various routes to ensure the smooth flow of passengers throughout the night. Depending on demand, more buses will be made available, it said.

To assist passengers, traffic officials and bus supervisors will be stationed at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, Churchgate East, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The supervisors will help manage the crowds and guide travelers to their destinations efficiently.

Meanwhile, to provide a unique way to explore the heritage sites of South Mumbai, BEST will be running Heritage Tours in air-conditioned double-decker electric buses. The tour will cover some of the city’s most famous historical landmarks, including Gateway of India, Ministry Building, NCPA, Nariman Point, Wilson College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and more.

The buses will operate from 10 am to 3 am with departures every 45 minutes, the BEST said.

Tickets for the Heritage Tour are priced at Rs 150 for the upper deck and Rs 75 for the lower deck. Visitors are encouraged to make the most of these special services and explore Mumbai’s vibrant heritage on the eve of the New Year, it said.

Bus Schedule & Routes for December 31, 2024:

Route A-21

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Deonar Depot

Departure Times: 10 PM, 10:30 PM, 11 PM, 11:30 PM, and 12 AM

Route C-86

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Bandra West Bus Station

Departure Times: 10:30 PM, 11 PM, 11:30 PM, and 12 AM

Route A-116

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Departure Times: 10:30 PM, 11 PM, 11:30 PM, 12 AM

Route A-112

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate)

Departure Times: 10:45 PM, 11:15 PM, 11:45 PM, and 12:15 AM

Other routes include buses to Juhu Beach, Gorai Beach, and Marve Beach from locations such as Andheri West, Borevli West, and Malad West.

Route 203

Start Point: Andheri West

End Point: Juhu Beach

Departure Times: 10:15 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:15 PM, 11:45 PM

Route 231

Start Point: Santacruz West

End Point: Juhu Bus Station

Departure Times: 10:20 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:00 PM, and 11:30 PM

Route A-247 & A-294

Start Point: Borivali West

End Point: Gorai Beach

Departure Times: 10:00 PM, 10:30 PM, 11:00 PM, 11:30 PM

Route 272

Start Point: Malad West

End Point: Marve Beach

Departure Times: 10:15 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:15 PM, 11:45 PM

The BEST has urged the passengers to take advantage of the New Year Eve special services.