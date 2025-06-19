Mid-Day Top News at this hour: 117 CR stations to get panic buttons in case of unusual occurrences; Just how do potholes form on new asphalt roads? and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

A panic button that was recently installed at Mulund railway station. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Stock markets decline in early trade on weak global peers amid Middle East tensions

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday in-line with weak trends from global markets as the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict continue to weigh on investors' sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 253.62 points to 81,191.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 73.95 points to 24,738.10. However, later both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatility and were trading flat. The BSE benchmark traded 39.09 points higher at 81,483.75, and the Nifty quoted 22.70 points up at 24,835.70.

Mumbai: 117 CR stations to get panic buttons in case of unusual occurrences

Panic buttons will soon be installed at either end of 117 railway stations (some already have these buttons) on Central Railway’s (CR) main and harbour lines on an experimental basis, enabling commuters to alert railway staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and control rooms during incidents such as accidents, overcrowding, or criminal activities. The measure, first planned in 2023, assumes significance following the June 9 Mumbra tragedy. Read more.

Mumbai: Just how do potholes form on new asphalt roads?

Following a few spells of rain, potholes, the bane of all commuters, have once again started appearing on the city’s tar and asphalt roads. To understand why this phenomenon is unfailingly witnessed every monsoon season, mid-day turned to experts, who said craters primarily form due to water infiltration through cracks or poor drainage. Read more.

Big Test on grass For India’s new class!

A nip in the air, a lush-green outfield, a nice covering of grass on the 22-yard strip. The English summer is well and truly underway with a fresh diet of potentially sumptuous Test cricket on the menu, the appetiser having already been thrown up last month when the hosts defeated Zimbabwe in a one-off, four-day Test in Nottingham. Read more.

Original or adaptation? Ajay Devgn to decide on Shaitaan 2 script

Shaitaan’s (2024) final moments teased a sequel as Ajay Devgn’s character locked up the antagonist, essayed by R Madhavan, in an underground chamber. Where can the story go from this point? The way Devgn sees it, in at least two dramatically different directions. Yesterday, it was reported that writer Aamil Keeyan Khan was scripting the horror drama’s second instalment (Back to black magic, June 18). Now, mid-day has learnt that while Khan’s script — an original — is ready, actor and producer Devgn is also contemplating making the sequel a straight adaptation of the upcoming Gujarati movie, Vash Level 2. Read more.