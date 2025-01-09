Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones in Torres scam; 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Markets decline in early trade on unabated foreign fund outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in initial trade on Thursday dragged by persistent foreign fund outflows, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the earnings season. TCS is kick-starting the December quarter results calendar on Thursday. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 284.12 points to 77,864.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 86.8 points to 23,602.15.

Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones

Torres’ lavish gifts, high returns, and customer-friendly approach lured thousands into investing in a Ponzi scheme. mid-day investigates how the so-called jewellery brand ensnared unsuspecting customers. From offering huge returns to gifting iPhones, scooters, cars, and even promising 2BHK flats, the company went all out to win customers’ trust—only to later dupe them. Read more.

Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station

The Thane railway station is being re-developed into an 11-storey building on the east side, and the railway authorities are intending to space out eight floors of the building on commercial lease. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under Indian Railways, has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) from interested applicants for the grant of leasehold rights of Vertical Leasable Air Space. RLDA, in collaboration with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), has proposed the multimodal transit hub under the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme or SATIS (E). Read more.

A Mumbai moment to cherish

One of the things that came up in the aftermath of India’s 1-3 loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was the non-participation of the big guns in domestic red-ball cricket. Read more.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal shoot emotionally intense scenes for Love and War

A crucial shooting leg of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s coveted drama, Love and War, commenced at Film City yesterday with the three leading stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, in attendance. An insider tells mid-day that the talky portions of the film that will be shot in this schedule are designed to be emotionally intense and integral to the narrative. Read more.