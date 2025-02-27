Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai; rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Representation pic/istock

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets open higher; turn volatile later on foreign fund outflows, weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but later faced volatile trends amid unabated foreign fund outflows, monthly derivatives expiry and weak global market cues. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 231.97 points to 74,834.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 65.75 points to 22,613.30.

Mumbai Police to install facial recognition CCTV cameras in South Mumbai; citywide rollout planned if pilot project succeeds

The Mumbai police are working on introducing a Facial Recognition System (FRS)—a biometric technology that identifies individuals using their facial features—to enhance the city’s security apparatus. Read more.

Maharashtra: Rape in parked Shivshahi bus rocks Pune

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Shivshahi bus at Pune’s Swargate ST bus depot early on Tuesday morning. A massive manhunt is underway to nab the accused, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, 36, a Shikrapur resident who has been named in several robbery cases, according to the police. Read more.

Switching for success!

When Brendon McCullum was appointed head coach of the England Test team in May 2022, he arrived armed with the mantra of positivity and aggression. England were going nowhere as a Test team under the management group of captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood; McCullum and new skipper Ben Stokes redefined their approach to the five-day game. Read more.

Suzhal 2 creators Pushkar-Gayatri: This looks bigger and better than season one

Even before the opening season of Suzhal: The Vortex was shot, creator duo Pushkar-Gayatri had begun writing its second instalment in 2020. But after the Tamil crime thriller premièred to glowing reviews on Prime Video in 2022, the creators started from scratch again. Their intention was simple—to give the audience a bigger story. Read more.