A road in Chikuwadi, Borivli West, where concreting work is taking place. File pic/Nimesh Dave

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: What Mumbai wants from the BMC Budget 2025; Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort and more

We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Markets bounce back in tandem with rally in Asian peers

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply in early trade on Tuesday in line with a recovery in Asian peers after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 552.6 points to 77,739.34 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 173.15 points to 23,534.20.

BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body

Ahead of the presentation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Budget, mid-day spoke to residents and activists across the city’s seven civic zones to gauge their priorities and expectations. In 2024, the civic body presented a budget of Rs 59,954.75 crore. This year, it is expected to cross the Rs 65,000-crore mark. Read more.

Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort

Mumbai suburban railway is soon getting new design trains with improved oxygen content in the interiors and improved acceleration and has advanced plans to add nearly 300 services in the city soon. Read more.

‘I just backed myself’: India's 5th T20I match-winner Abhishek Sharma

What an unbelievable bat swing this boy has, the best I have ever seen after Yuvraj Singh,” former Tamil Nadu all-rounder and now coach and Chennai Super Kings talent scout, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan told mid-day on Monday morning. Read more.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan: ‘Get what I want, even at the cost of pissing my actors off’

There is a term Prithviraj Sukumaran uses for himself—“a part-time director”. He may juggle his directorial ventures with his acting career, but there is no denying that he has created one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest franchise films, Lucifer. The sequel, L2 Empuraan, is set to release in March in five languages—Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Read more.