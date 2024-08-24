Mid-Day’s big shots ace the race, again!

Khan won two awards: First prize in the ‘Daily Life’ category and the third prize in the ‘Wedding’ category

Shadab Khan and Satej Shinde

mid-day’s photographers Shadab Khan and Satej Shinde with the trophies that they won in the All India Photography competition, organised by the Thane Dainik Patrakar Sangh and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), at Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smarak, Thane (West).

People from the fishing community climb a scaffolding to hang Bombay duck to dry in the sun at Versova beach

Khan won two awards: First prize in the ‘Daily Life’ category and the third prize in the ‘Wedding’ category.

Relatives of the Irsalwadi landslide victims at Nanavli Gaon

Shinde won two awards: first prize in the ‘News Photo’ category and third prize in the Thane NEWS 24 category. Photographers Rane Ashish, Ashish Raje and Satej Shinde also won big at the APPJA National Photo Contest conducted by the Andhra Pradesh government