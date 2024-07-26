Mid-day 45th anniversary special: This AI system detects forest fires in 3 minutes!

Revolutionary system ‘Pantera’ offers rapid fire alerts, transforming conservation efforts in Maharashtra’s Pench Tiger Reserve

Camera system to detect forest fires

In an important development for India’s wildlife conservation efforts, the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has deployed a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) system named “Pantera” to improve early detection of forest fires. The Satpuda Foundation, the Pench Tiger Conservation Foundation, and the Brazilian technology company Umgraumieo collaborated to create this ground-breaking solution.

The Pantera system includes a high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera mounted on a tower near Kirringisarra village. This camera has a visual range of 15 km, covering over 350 sq km of the reserve. The control room for the system is situated in the West Pench range office.



Aerial camera view of the Pench Tiger reserve

Pantera integrates the camera feed with data from 15 commercial satellite services, enabling real-time fire alerts within three minutes. The system can distinguish between smoke and clouds, reducing false alarms and providing firefighters with quicker and more reliable information.

It analyses weather data

Additionally, Pantera analyses weather data related to temperature, precipitation, and wind speed, along with past fire history, to forecast potential future fires. This allows park rangers to prepare in advance and deploy resources efficiently. The system uses GPS to track the current positions of firefighting equipment, such as trucks and water tanks, allowing for efficient deployment in an emergency.

Deputy Director Mandar Pingle from Satpuda Foundation said, “In order to address the forest fire issue at both the grass-roots and policy levels, Satpuda Foundation’s long standing expertise working with the Maharashtra State Forest Department has proved invaluable. To create and execute this cutting-edge technology intervention, the department and the organisation worked closely together.”

Dashboard display of the detection and monitoring system

The introduction of the Pantera AI system is considered a significant leap forward in wildlife conservation efforts, offering enhanced protection to the species that call Pench home, including its famous tigers. “It sets a new standard for protected area management and could serve as a model for other wildlife reserves in India and beyond. Currently the system being used provides only satellite based alerts. This takes a minimum of 15 minutes to generate an alert,” said Pingle

“But, the camera augmented with the AI to identify smoke, installed in Pench Tiger Reserve will provide alerts within three minutes of detection. The system also incorporates satellite alerts from 16 platforms and can generate valuable fire risk reports based on the weather conditions, wind direction. The department can also track their fleets given a multidimensional perspective to the park managers.” Pingle said.

He also said AI systems and technology interventions will make a lot of positive impact for wildlife conservation in the near future. “With limited resources, both human as well as financial, at their disposal the park managers will be able to make best decisions using the AI systems.”

