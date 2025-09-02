Thanks to reports in your favourite newspaper, August 2025 saw bad roads fixed, land grab stopped in its tracks, FOB work ensured, mega block quashed, speedbreakers installed, garbage cleared, and a much-respected, yet struggling, football coach find his dream job

mid-day always here to help, Mumbai!

mid-day always here to help, Mumbai!

Listen to this article

Thanks to reports in your favourite newspaper, August 2025 saw bad roads fixed, land grab stopped in its tracks, FOB work ensured, mega block quashed, speedbreakers installed, garbage cleared, and a much-respected, yet struggling, football coach find his dream job

Thanks to reports in your favourite newspaper, August 2025 saw bad roads fixed, land grab stopped in its tracks, FOB work ensured, mega block quashed, speedbreakers installed, garbage cleared, and a much-respected, yet struggling, football coach find his dream job

August 23

Impact: Contractor fined as SCLR starts peeling

August 21

Report: SCLR connector road surface peeling off on August 21

August 14

Impact: A day later the CEO of Aarey orders demolition of the huts ‘Aarey CEO to seek more staff for demolition drive’

August 13

Report: Aarey land grab under CEO office’s nose? was a report about huts being built on Aarey tribal land and sold for high sums

August 7

Impact: Mulund residents put up a banner thanking mid-day for ensuring action on FOB in ‘The pleasure’s ours, Mulund’

August 5

Report: Mulund residents visit BMC HQ to ensure FOB gets built

August 11

Impact: ‘Will ensure dilapidated Aarey toilet block is revamped’

August 6

Report: In Aarey, family calls public toilet ‘home’

July 25

Report: Six months in, Nahur commuters see only delays and danger on July 25

August 23

Impact: mid-day report helps hasten work at Nahur station

August 31

Impact: Railways removes block, organises all-night trains. In ‘Bappa darshan, without the tension of catching last train’

August 30

Report: CR organised a mega block on Sunday throwing citizens’ plans out of gear

August 8

Impact: Speeding curbed at last on Aarey’s main stretch

February 25

Report: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists

August 14

Impact: Garbage removed a week later

Aug 8

The report ‘This is why we can’t go to school’ was about there being garbage piled high around Govandi school making it difficult for students to reach it

July 31

The report ‘City’s most successful women’s football coach of the season lives here’ spoke of squalor that the top notch coach Preetam Mahadik lived in

August 2

Impact: A day later, MSSA gave the coach Mahadik his ‘dream’ job