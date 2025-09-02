Thanks to reports in your favourite newspaper, August 2025 saw bad roads fixed, land grab stopped in its tracks, FOB work ensured, mega block quashed, speedbreakers installed, garbage cleared, and a much-respected, yet struggling, football coach find his dream job
August 23
Impact: Contractor fined as SCLR starts peeling
August 21
Report: SCLR connector road surface peeling off on August 21
August 14
Impact: A day later the CEO of Aarey orders demolition of the huts ‘Aarey CEO to seek more staff for demolition drive’
August 13
Report: Aarey land grab under CEO office’s nose? was a report about huts being built on Aarey tribal land and sold for high sums
August 7
Impact: Mulund residents put up a banner thanking mid-day for ensuring action on FOB in ‘The pleasure’s ours, Mulund’
August 5
Report: Mulund residents visit BMC HQ to ensure FOB gets built
August 11
Impact: ‘Will ensure dilapidated Aarey toilet block is revamped’
August 6
Report: In Aarey, family calls public toilet ‘home’
July 25
Report: Six months in, Nahur commuters see only delays and danger on July 25
August 23
Impact: mid-day report helps hasten work at Nahur station
August 31
Impact: Railways removes block, organises all-night trains. In ‘Bappa darshan, without the tension of catching last train’
August 30
Report: CR organised a mega block on Sunday throwing citizens’ plans out of gear
August 8
Impact: Speeding curbed at last on Aarey’s main stretch
February 25
Report: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
August 14
Impact: Garbage removed a week later
Aug 8
The report ‘This is why we can’t go to school’ was about there being garbage piled high around Govandi school making it difficult for students to reach it
July 31
The report ‘City’s most successful women’s football coach of the season lives here’ spoke of squalor that the top notch coach Preetam Mahadik lived in
August 2
Impact: A day later, MSSA gave the coach Mahadik his ‘dream’ job