Breaking News
8,984 Ganpati idols immersed in Thane on Day 5 of Ganesh Chaturthi
Jarange’s Maratha quota stir disrupted Mumbai; streets must clear by Sept 2: HC
Maratha morcha | Don’t disrupt daily life of Mumbaikars during protests: HC
Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? The face of the Maratha reservation campaign
Maratha quota protest: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > mid day always here to help Mumbai

mid-day always here to help, Mumbai!

Updated on: 02 September,2025 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

Thanks to reports in your favourite newspaper, August 2025 saw bad roads fixed, land grab stopped in its tracks, FOB work ensured, mega block quashed, speedbreakers installed, garbage cleared, and a much-respected, yet struggling, football coach find his dream job

mid-day always here to help, Mumbai!

Rumblers allegedly stolen by miscreants. PIC/NIMESH DAVE

Listen to this article
mid-day always here to help, Mumbai!
x
00:00

Thanks to reports in your favourite newspaper, August 2025 saw bad roads fixed, land grab stopped in its tracks, FOB work ensured, mega block quashed, speedbreakers installed, garbage cleared, and a much-respected, yet struggling, football coach find his dream job

Thanks to reports in your favourite newspaper, August 2025 saw bad roads fixed, land grab stopped in its tracks, FOB work ensured, mega block quashed, speedbreakers installed, garbage cleared, and a much-respected, yet struggling, football coach find his dream job



August 23
Impact: Contractor fined as SCLR starts peeling


August 21
Report: SCLR connector road surface peeling off on August 21

August 14
Impact: A day later the CEO of Aarey orders demolition of the huts ‘Aarey CEO to seek more staff for demolition drive’

August 13
Report: Aarey land grab under CEO office’s nose? was a report about huts being built on Aarey tribal land and sold for high sums

August 7
Impact: Mulund residents put up a banner thanking mid-day for ensuring action on FOB in ‘The pleasure’s ours, Mulund’

August 5
Report: Mulund residents visit BMC HQ to ensure FOB gets built

August 11
Impact: ‘Will ensure dilapidated Aarey toilet block is revamped’ 

August 6 
Report: In Aarey, family calls public toilet ‘home’ 

July 25
Report: Six months in, Nahur commuters see only delays and danger on July 25

August 23
Impact: mid-day report helps hasten work at Nahur station

August 31
Impact: Railways removes block, organises all-night trains. In ‘Bappa darshan, without the tension of catching last train’

August 30
Report: CR organised a mega block on Sunday throwing citizens’ plans out of gear

August 8
Impact: Speeding curbed at last on Aarey’s main stretch 

February 25
Report: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists 

August 14
Impact: Garbage removed a week later 

Aug 8
The report ‘This is why we can’t go to school’ was about there being garbage piled high around Govandi school making it difficult for students to reach it

July 31
The report ‘City’s most successful women’s football coach of the season lives here’ spoke of squalor that the top notch coach Preetam Mahadik lived in

August 2 
Impact: A day later, MSSA gave the coach Mahadik his ‘dream’ job

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Mid-Day Impact Mid-Day Investigation mumbai mumbai news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK