Certainly there were multiple scuffles before the trophy ceremony finally got under way, with both teams still in attendance

Immediately after the final whistle at Lumen Field, veteran Uruguay striker Suarez rushed at 20-year-old Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas and put him in a headlock, sparking a melee involving multiple players and staff from both sides.

Luis Suarez appeared to spit at a staff member of the opposing team during an ugly brawl following Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday.

Officials scrambled to restore order, but cameras caught Suarez appearing to spit at a Seattle coach as he walked away from Vargas. Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said afterwards he was too far away to comment on any specific incidents. “Nobody likes these kinds of actions at the end of a match, but if there’s a reaction, maybe there was provocation,” he said.

