File Pic

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Bofors: CBI sends judicial request to US, seeks information from private investigator

The CBI has sent a judicial request to the United States seeking information from private investigator Michael Hershman, who had expressed willingness to share with Indian agencies crucial details about the Rs 64-crore Bofors bribery scandal of the 1980s, officials said Wednesday.

SP MLA Abu Azmi suspended from Maharashtra assembly for remarks praising Aurangzeb

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was on Wednesday suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly's membership till the end of the ongoing budget session over his remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Stock market opens in green despite Trump's reciprocal tariffs announcement from April 2

Indian stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday, despite US President announcing reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on Tuesday (Local Time). Companies across Japan to Mexico braced for higher prices, lower demand, and supply chain disruptions, as business and consumer confidence weakened due to the new U.S. trade policies.

Following loss against Team India, Steve Smith draws curtains on his ODI career

Steve Smith, who was wearing the captaincy hat in Pat Cummins' absence, informed his teammates that he would be drawing curtains in ODIs with immediate effect. Over the years, he transformed into one of Australia's most dependable batters, accumulating 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Read more

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vipul Shah's Namastey London to be re-released in theatres on Holi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's iconic film Namastey London will be re-released in theatres soon. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was released 18 years ago. Read more