Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's iconic film Namastey London will be re-released in theatres soon. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was released 18 years ago

Namastey London

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vipul Shah's Namastey London to be re-released in theatres on Holi x 00:00

The re-release saga in theatres will be bringing back yet another iconic gem to the big screen. In the last few months, several films have been re-released in theatres to a positive response from audience. The latest to join the re-release bandwagon is 'Namastey London'. Directed by Vipul, the romantic drama starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namastey London to re-release on Holi

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Wednesday to make the announcement regarding the film's re-release. Sharing a motion poster of the film, Kumar wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif, all over again. See you at the movies!"

Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March!

Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif, all over again.

See you at the movies! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qS1PasYBnk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2025

About Namastey London

Like Kumar said, the film became memorable for its heartwarming plotline, characters, songs and iconic moments. One of the scenes that might come to mind is the scene where Akshay's character praises India in front of a British man who tries to put down his motherland. Akshay's character humbles the white man with solid facts that speak about India's diversity and cultural richness. The monologue was a massive hit back then and one of the highlights about the film.

Released in 2007, Namastey London also stars Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Staden. Riteish Deshmukh appears in a cameo role in the film. The music of the film was composed by Himesh Reshmamiya and included songs like 'Chaka Chakna', 'Dilruba, 'Main Hagaan Rahoon', 'Viraaniyan', and more.

The film revolves around Punjab-born Arjun Singh (Akshay Kumar) who is set up with Jasmeet 'Jazz' Malhotra (Katrina Kaif). Jazz was raised in London by her Indian-born parents. But when it comes to her marriage, her father (Rishi Kapoor) tricks her into visiting India for the first time, only to get her married to a Punjabi boy. Jazz gets furious but instead of going against her father's wishes in a foreign land she finds a legal loophole.

On their return to London, Jasmeet announces that she will marry an Englishman named Charlie Brown, who is well educated and has good friends and connections, even with Prince Charles. She refuses to recognise her marriage to Arjun as there is no legal proof of the wedding. However, over a period of time, Jazz meets the real Arjun Singh and her perception about him changes with time.