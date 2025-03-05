Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Vipul Shahs Namastey London to be re released in theatres on Holi

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vipul Shah's Namastey London to be re-released in theatres on Holi

Updated on: 05 March,2025 12:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's iconic film Namastey London will be re-released in theatres soon. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was released 18 years ago

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vipul Shah's Namastey London to be re-released in theatres on Holi

Namastey London

Listen to this article
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vipul Shah's Namastey London to be re-released in theatres on Holi
x
00:00

The re-release saga in theatres will be bringing back yet another iconic gem to the big screen. In the last few months, several films have been re-released in theatres to a positive response from audience. The latest to join the re-release bandwagon is 'Namastey London'. Directed by Vipul, the romantic drama starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead.


Namastey London to re-release on Holi


Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle on Wednesday to make the announcement regarding the film's re-release. Sharing a motion poster of the film, Kumar wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif, all over again. See you at the movies!"


About Namastey London

Like Kumar said, the film became memorable for its heartwarming plotline, characters, songs and iconic moments. One of the scenes that might come to mind is the scene where Akshay's character praises India in front of a British man who tries to put down his motherland. Akshay's character humbles the white man with solid facts that speak about India's diversity and cultural richness. The monologue was a massive hit back then and one of the highlights about the film. 

Released in 2007, Namastey London also stars Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Staden. Riteish Deshmukh appears in a cameo role in the film. The music of the film was composed by Himesh Reshmamiya and included songs like 'Chaka Chakna', 'Dilruba, 'Main Hagaan Rahoon', 'Viraaniyan', and more. 

The film revolves around  Punjab-born Arjun Singh (Akshay Kumar) who is set up with Jasmeet 'Jazz' Malhotra (Katrina Kaif). Jazz was raised in London by her Indian-born parents. But when it comes to her marriage, her father (Rishi Kapoor) tricks her into visiting India for the first time, only to get her married to a Punjabi boy. Jazz gets furious but instead of going against her father's wishes in a foreign land she finds a legal loophole. 

On their return to London, Jasmeet announces that she will marry an Englishman named Charlie Brown, who is well educated and has good friends and connections, even with Prince Charles. She refuses to recognise her marriage to Arjun as there is no legal proof of the wedding. However, over a period of time, Jazz meets the real Arjun Singh and her perception about him changes with time. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Akshay Kumar katrina kaif Entertainment News namastey london bollywood box office

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK