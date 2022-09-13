Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 128 Covid cases, active caseload at 36

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,406, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC)

Mira Bhayander reported 128 new coronavirus cases on September 13. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,955.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,406, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 70,513 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 6 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 36, according to MBMC.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 193 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 11,48,299. With no fresh fatality, Mumbai's Covid-19 toll remained unchanged at 19,719.

As per a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 6,691 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,88,232.

