Breaking News
7 dead in fire accident in Secunderabad; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Mumbai: How did Aaditya hand over mangrove land for a temple, asks activists
Local anaesthesia can up survival rate by 5 per cent in breast cancer patients, says study
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde’s MLA Prakash Surve wants Navratri parties to go on till midnight
Mumbai: Gassed out father-son duo rescued by cops after eight hours in Vasai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mira Bhayander MBMC reports 128 Covid cases active caseload at 36

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 128 Covid cases, active caseload at 36

Updated on: 13 September,2022 09:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,406, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC)

Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 128 Covid cases, active caseload at 36

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayander reported 128 new coronavirus cases on September 13. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,955.


The death toll remained unchanged at 1,406, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 70,513 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 6 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 36, according to MBMC.


Also Read: Maharashtra records 730 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday reported 193 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 11,48,299. With no fresh fatality, Mumbai's Covid-19 toll remained unchanged at 19,719.

As per a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 6,691 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,81,88,232.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bhayander Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK