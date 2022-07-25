Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 195 Covid cases, active caseload at 71

So far, 69,656 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 8 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 71

Mira Bhayander reported 195 new coronavirus cases on July 24. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,128.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,401, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 69,656 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 8 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 71, according to MBMC.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday recorded 238 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,912 and the toll to 19,640.

The recovery count increased by 274 during the day to touch 11,01,455, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,817. As per civic data, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.024 per cent.