Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 205 Covid cases, active caseload at 434

There was no fatality on June 27 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399

File Pic

Mira Bhayandar reported 205 new coronavirus cases on June 27. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,575.

There was no fatality on June 27 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399.

So far, 68,695 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 47 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 434, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 1,062 Covid-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 11,08,433 and the toll to 19,604.

As per BMC data, the number of people on oxygen support was 84, while just 668 out of 24,768 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

The recovery count increased by 1,305 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,76,350, leaving the metropolis with 12,479 active cases, it showed.

The recovery rate was 97 per cent, the growth rate in cases between June 20 and 26 was 0.151 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 433 days, as per civic data.