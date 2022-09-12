Breaking News
Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 206 Covid cases, active caseload at 37

Updated on: 12 September,2022 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,406, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC)

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mira Bhayander reported 206 new coronavirus cases on September 12. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 71,950.


The death toll remained unchanged at 1,406, according to Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

So far, 70,507 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 4 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayander with an active caseload of 37, according to MBMC.


Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 44 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With the addition of these cases on September 12, there are 381 active cases in Navi Mumbai now. With one fatality, the Covid-19 toll rose to 2,055, according to NMMC data.

