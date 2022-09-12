Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Navi Mumbai NMMC reports 44 new cases of Covid 19 on September 12

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 44 new cases of Covid-19 on September 12

Updated on: 12 September,2022 06:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

With the addition of these cases on September 12, there are 381 active cases in Navi Mumbai now

Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 44 new cases of Covid-19 on September 12

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 44 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).


With the addition of these cases on September 12, there are 381 active cases in Navi Mumbai now.

With one fatality, the Covid-19 toll rose to 2,055, according to NMMC data.


Also Read: School bus catches fire in Navi Mumbai; no casualty

Meanwhile, as many as 20 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane on September 12, taking its infection count to 1,96,332, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, Thane currently has 405 active Covid-19 cases. With two fatalities, the Covid-19 toll rose to 2,158.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
navi mumbai Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK