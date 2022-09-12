Navi Mumbai: NMMC reports 44 new cases of Covid-19 on September 12

With the addition of these cases on September 12, there are 381 active cases in Navi Mumbai now

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Navi Mumbai on Monday reported 44 new Covid-19 cases, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

With one fatality, the Covid-19 toll rose to 2,055, according to NMMC data.

Meanwhile, as many as 20 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane on September 12, taking its infection count to 1,96,332, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, Thane currently has 405 active Covid-19 cases. With two fatalities, the Covid-19 toll rose to 2,158.

