Mira Bhayander: MBMC reports 341 Covid cases, active caseload at 463

There was no fatality on June 24 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399

File Pic

Mira Bhayandar reported 341 new coronavirus cases, on June 24. The total number of cumulative positive patients in the twin city now stands at 70,407.

There was no fatality on June 24 and the death toll in the twin city remained unchanged at 1,399.

So far, 68,545 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 78 during the day, leaving Mira Bhayandar with an active caseload of 463, according to Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray discusses Covid-19 situation, mulls mask mandate in Mumbai local trains

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday recorded 1,898 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

The caseload in the city rose to 11,03,760, and death toll reached 19,591. Of 1,898 new COVID-19 patients, 1,802 were asymptomatic.

Only 12 of the patients were put on oxygen support. A total of 77 patients are on oxygen support in city hospitals at present, as per the BMC bulletin.

Mumbai has 13,257 active COVID-19 cases now. With 2,253 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recuperated patients climbed to 10,70,912. The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent.