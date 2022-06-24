Thane records 342 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.66 per cent

There was no fatality on June 24 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,132

With the addition of 342 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane has gone up to 1,89,317, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 24.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,297.

As per the bulletin, 291 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,84,888. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,205 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall count to 79,54,445, while the death toll increased to 1,47,896 with the addition of three fresh fatalities linked to the infection.

A health department bulletin said 3,752 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total number to 77,81,232. Maharashtra's active cases climbed to 25,317 from 24,867 on Thursday.

Of the three fresh COVID-19 deaths, two were reported from Mumbai and one from Thane city. With 46,115 new coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,17,93,876, as per the bulletin.