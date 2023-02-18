Missing MBBS student case: ‘Blood on buoy likely of our kin with varicose veins’

The float was used by locals, kin and for Ganpati visarjan after the alleged murder in 2021, says family of accused Mithu Singh

The ring (circled) is seen at the Ganpati visarjan point in Bandra, in September 2022; (right) Mithu Singh

The bloodstain on a seized lifebuoy is that of a 31-year-old family member who bleeds easily because of varicose vein condition, said the kin of Mithu Singh who has been arrested for allegedly killing an MBBS student. “The family member would often take the buoy to take a dip in the sea,” the family added.

Unit 09 of Mumbai police’s crime branch claimed that Singh murdered the 22-year-old MBBS student at Bandstand in Bandra in November 2021 and dumped her body in the sea. However, they have not found the body yet. Cops suspect the bloodstain on the buoy, seized 15 months after the alleged murder, is of the woman.

Recently, a forensic examination had confirmed the blood was of a human being, and mid-day reported about this on Thursday. After reading the article, Singh’s family said, “It is impossible that the blood was of the student from November 2021, as the buoy was at the Ganpati visarjan point at Bandstand, Bandra, in September 2022. So many people used it for idol immersion. Even lifeguards used it to save people.”

They said the police should also take the blood sample of their family member who has the varicose vein condition. “We suspect that he might have bled on the buoy due to his illness.” The family shared with mid-day photographs of the buoy and his life jacket that were kept at the Ganpati visarjan points in 2021 and 2022.

“At other times, we kept the buoy at the entrance of our house or in the washroom outside, and many people, including local residents and family members, used it. So how can a bloodstain from 2021 remain on the buoy despite being used in the sea numerous times,” asked a family member.