Remains of a big cat found late last month fuelled speculation of her demise

Forest officials with the remains of a big cat found at Tadoba

Listen to this article Missing Tigress Maya: Officials say reports that will prove whether bones are Tadoba tigress’ still due x 00:00

The DNA reports that will determine whether bones recovered at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) are indeed that of famed tigress Maya (T-15)—which has not been spotted since August—are likely to be received in two to three days, sources told mid-day.

An official from the forest department, requesting anonymity, said, “We are awaiting the DNA analysis report from the National Centre for Biological Sciences

and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, in Bangalore and Hyderabad respectively. The samples collected from Tadoba shall be matched with known DNA samples of T-15.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maya (T-15) at Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. Pic/Sarosh Lodhi

On November 22, mid-day in its report 'Can’t say Maya is dead just yet’ highlighted how wildlife enthusiasts were speculating that Maya might have died as the skeleton of a tiger had been found on November 18 in the Tadoba beat.

TATR officials, however, have clarified that they have not declared the death of T-15 and that people should avoid misinterpreting the situation.

About Maya

Maya was born in December 2010 to a tigress popularly known as Leela and a male known as Hilltop Tiger. Since June 2014, T-15 has given birth five times, in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022, and delivered 13 cubs, most of which, except for four from the second and third litters, did not survive to the breeding age for various reasons. She had been continuously captured in systematic camera trap exercises since 2014 and was last captured on camera traps during the phase IV exercise from March to May 2023.

Her last direct sighting was in August 2023 by TATR patrolling staff in the Panchdhara area near Tadoba lake.

Nov 18

Day skeleton was found