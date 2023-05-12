MMRDA commissions pedestrian bridge to 'safely' cross Western Expressway

The MMRDA has undertaken the planning and design of "Multi-Modal Integration" (MMI) schemes along the alignment of Metro Routes 2A and 7 to ensure accessibility, safety, and last-mile connectivity from metro stations

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commissioned a new pedestrian bridge to improve safety and connectivity on Metro Route 7. The Municipal Commissioner of MMRDA, Shri S.V.R. Shrinivas, along with other officials, inaugurated the 112-meter-long and 4-meter-wide pedestrian bridge under Dindoshi Metro station and an 83-meter-long and 4-meter-wide pedestrian bridge under National Park Metro station. The pedestrian bridges will provide east-west connectivity from both stations and enable safe crossing of the Western Expressway for pedestrians, metro commuters, and local citizens.

The pedestrian bridge adjacent to the National Park area will benefit residents of the area, including Ashok Van, Kazupada, NGPark Complex, Borivali East, and Kulupwadi. Similarly, the Dindoshi flyover will benefit the pedestrians and citizens of Kokanipada, Malad East, Gokuldham, Filmcity, and Pathanwadi.

The MMRDA has undertaken the planning and design of "Multi-Modal Integration" (MMI) schemes along the alignment of Metro Routes 2A and 7 to ensure accessibility, safety, and last-mile connectivity from metro stations.

As part of this plan, the area around the metro station will be restructured for efficient and safe movement of traffic and passengers. This includes realignment of Right of Way (ROW), relocation of underground infrastructure, street lights, and provision of pick-up-drop offs for buses, private vehicles, and metro feeders through e-vehicles. Other facilities such as wayfinding maps, signs, traffic signals/signal cycles, CCTV, beautification, street furniture, and public cycle sharing (PBS) facilities will also be provided.

MMRDA is constructing a total of seven footbridges at Gundvali, Goregaon, Arey, Dindoshi, Poisar, National Park, and Overpada stations on the alignment of Metro Route 7. The pedestrian bridge at Gundvali station, which connects Metro Route 7L with Metro Route 1, is already operational.

"The objective of Multi-modal integration scheme is mainly to focus on accessibility, safety, and transportation from metro stations to the final station. Hence pedestrian bridges are an important component of multi-modal integration," said Municipal Commissioner of MMRDA, Mr. S.V.R. Srinivas. Pedestrian bridges not only provide a safe way for metro passengers but also for other pedestrians. With this type of direct connection, people can go directly from metro stations to malls and offices without crossing roads, which reduces pedestrian-vehicular congestion and accidents on the road.