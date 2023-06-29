In order to ease the traffic congestion on Mumbai roads, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken a significant step to remove 84 kilometers of barricades from the project sites

File Photo

Listen to this article MMRDA removes 84 km barricades from all Mumbai Metro project sites to ease traffic congestion x 00:00

In order to ease the traffic congestion on Mumbai roads, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken a significant step to remove 84 kms of barricades from the project sites.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA stated that the unnecessary barricades have been removed from all ongoing Metro Projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This decision aims to provide substantial relief to the citizens by ensuring smoother commuting experiences during the monsoon period. A total of 33,922 barricades have been removed, resulting in the clearance of 84.806 kilometers (42 km one-way) of two-way road, opening up more space for traffic," the official press statement said.

Currently, implementing a 337-kilometer long metro network throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, MMRDA has installed a total of 152.86 kilometers of barricades across several metro lines, including 2B, 4, 4A, 5, 6, 7A, and 9.

So far, MMRDA has successfully removed approximately 60 percent of these barricades, with a total of 84.8 kilometers cleared for traffic.

"To ensure smooth traffic flow and minimal disruption for citizens, barricades have been removed from key locations such as Eastern Express Highway (EEH), Western Express Highway (WEH), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), S. V. Road, V.N. Purv Marg (Chembur Naka), New Link Road, Gulmohar Road, MG Road, Ghodbunder Road, Kapur Bawadi, Balkum, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane, Tin Hat Naka, JVLR, Infinity Mall, Powai, Kanjur Marg, and Mankhurd along the under-construction Metro lines. This strategic step has cleared one lane on both sides of the project for traffic, thereby minimising disturbance to citizens," the release stated.

"Recognising that barricades are necessary for citizen safety during construction projects, MMRDA has taken measures to install them in a way that occupies minimal space on the road. As a result, wider roads of over 8 kilometers in length are now available at specific locations, ensuring smoother traffic flow. This restructuring effort involved modifying a total of 3,352 barricades," added the statement.

MMRDA has also implemented various measures to enhance the daily routine for citizens during the monsoon season. These measures include actively addressing road-related issues such as filling potholes, installing motor pumps in waterlogging-prone areas for efficient drainage, and establishing a 24x7 emergency control room for prompt resolution of citizen complaints.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, stated, ”We are committed to minimizing inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon season and have implemented measures to address road-related issues and ensure smooth traffic flow. Our team has successfully removed over 33 thousand barricades within a month, and we will continue to review the project and barricades every 15 days. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall experience of citizens and mitigate disruptions caused by the monsoon."

Highlights of Major Traffic Freed Stretch in Several Metro Lines:

Metro Line 2B:

- S.V. Road (Milan Subway Junction to Bandra) - 2.54 km

- Diamond Garden to BARC flyover - 1.408 km

- Gulmohar Road (Juhu Circle to Mithibhai College) - 1.767km

- S.V. Road (Vile Parle Junction to Milan Subway) - 1.057 km

-BKC Road ( Kalanagar to MTNL) -1.536

- Sion- Panvel Highway (BARC FLYOVER to Mankhurd flyover)- 1.459km

Metro Line 4 & 4A:

- 90 Feet road - 3.990 km

- Ghodbunder road - 4 km

- Eastern Express Highway

(EEH) 4.726 km

- LBS road - 15 km

-Depot Road 1.154km

Metro Line 5:

- Kapurbawdi to Balkum - 1.553 km

- Balkumnaka To Anjurphata - 7.573 km

- Anjur Phata to Dhamankar Naka - 2.033 km

Metro Line 6:

- JVLR (WEH junction to Mahakali caves) - 4.30 km

- JVLR (Mahakali Caves to Powai Lake) - 4.19 km

- JVLR (Powai Lake- Vikhroli - Kanjur Marg Depot on EEH) - 6.5 km

Metro Line 9:

- After Ovaripada Junction to Dahisar toll - 1.648 km

- Dahisar toll to delta junction - 1.710 km