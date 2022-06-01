MMRDA wants to hear people's views on Metro-9 car shed

The public consultation will be held on June 7 in Mira Bhayandar; development authority is currently preparing for the social impact assessment report and environment impact assessment

The land in Rai gaon which has been notified for the proposed car shed for Metro-9. File pic

AMID ongoing issues over the car shed for Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar Metro-9, the MMRDA is set to hold a public consultation in the first week of June to obtain views and suggestions from people. The authority is currently preparing for the social impact assessment report and environment impact assessment for the same.

An official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said, “The MMRDA is carrying out preparation of social impact assessment report and environment impact assessment. MMRDA desires to hold public consultation with various stakeholders and the public at large to share details about the project and obtain their views and suggestions. A public consultation meeting on environmental and social aspects of the project is scheduled on June 7 (10 am to 1 pm) at Nagar Bhavan hall, Chandmal Nagar, Mira Bhayandar. All persons including NGOs, academicians who have interest in this project are invited to attend and participate in this consultation.”

MMRDA is working at a fast pace on its Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar Metro line and needs around 100 acres of land to construct the car depot. Land in three villages—Rai gaon, Morve and Murdha—under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has been identified for the same.

