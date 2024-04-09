Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections: MNS chief Raj Thackeray declares full support for Mahayuti and PM Modi

Updated on: 09 April,2024 08:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Devashri Bhujbal | devashri.bhujbal@mid-day.com

"I declare my support to the development led by PM Modi," the MNS chief said ending his most awaited annual Gudi Padwa speech at Shivaji Park on Tuesday evening

Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park rally on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Rane

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has finally revealed his stand ahead of Lok Sabha elections and has announced his full support for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra. 'I declare my support to the development led by PM Modi," the MNS chief said ending his most awaited annual Gudi Padwa speech at Shivaji Park on Tuesday evening.


It was speculated that MNS may contest Lok Sabha elections, however, Raj Thackeray clarified that his party is not contesting the general elections and appealed his supporters to be prepare for Maharashtra state assembly elections which will be held end of this year. 


Speaking to the media, Mahayuti leaders have welcomes Raj Thackeray's support. While, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders slammed him for frequently changing stance.


Recently, Thackeray was invited to meet BJP leader Amit Shah in New Delhi amid speculations that MNS would be drafted as an ally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. It was said the two have struck a deal in which the MNS was to get a share in Lok Sabha seats and if that was not possible, it would get a Rajya Sabha or legislative council seat. 

However, at his rally, Raj Thackeray asserted that he will announce himself if his party is contesting any polls and his supporters should not depend on rumours. He ended his rally urging his followers to support PM Narendra Modi. 

raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mumbai news BJP mumbai
