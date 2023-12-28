MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde in Mumbai

President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray, met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's Mumbai official residence, Varsha, accompanied by party leader and former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar.

Raj Thackeray with CM Shinde at Varsha/ X

According to individuals acquainted with the meeting's agenda, the two leaders discussed relevant state-related issues as well as the current political scene in Maharashtra, the report added.

CM Shinde shared photos from their meeting on X (formerly Twitter); it read, "MNS President Raj Thackeray visited Varsha residence today. On this occasion, he was welcomed with a bouquet. MNS leader and former MLA Bala Nandgaonkar was also present on this occasion."

According to the report, the timing of their meeting is significant against the backdrop of the state gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

This interaction follows their prior meeting on December 2, also held at CM Shinde's residence in Mumbai. During that engagement, Thackeray and Shinde deliberated on concerns regarding toll collection practices and the necessity for Marathi signboards to be displayed outside shops across Maharashtra, the ANI report added.

"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray came to Varsha's residence today and met me. In this meeting, the issue of toll booths in the state and the implementation and punitive action of the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the installation of Marathi boards on the shops were mainly discussed," CM Shinde had posted on X.

Thackeray has criticised the state government, over their failure to follow a Supreme Court ruling mandating the display of Marathi signboards in stores and establishments.

