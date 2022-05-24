MNS leader tweets pic of Sharad Pawar with BJP MP, suggests alliance between them against Raj Thackeray

Breaking News
24 May,2022 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Notably, Raj Thackeray has been facing stiff opposition from Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, who has warned that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tendered a public apology for ¿humiliating¿ north Indians in the past

An MNS leader on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh at an event and claimed they had formed an alliance against Raj Thackeray.

Notably, Raj Thackeray has been facing stiff opposition from Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Singh, who has warned that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tendered a public apology for "humiliating" north Indians in the past.




Thackeray on Sunday said he had deferred his visit to Ayodhya in UP as there was ploy to ¿trap¿ his party workers into legal issues. On Tuesday, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande tweeted a picture of Pawar and Singh at a wrestling event and in a cryptic post said, "... both have formed an alliance against Raj saheb."


