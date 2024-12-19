MNS' Railway Kamgar Sena calls for ban on cake brand at Mumbai railway stations

The MNS' Railway Kamgar Sena filed a formal complaint with the General Manager of Central Railway on Thursday

MNS' Railway Kamgar Sena on Thursday filed a complaint. Pic/Facebook

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Railway Kamgar Sena on Thursday called for a ban on a popular cake brand at Mumbai railway stations alleging that it was supplying outdated and expired products at stalls and canteens in the railway premise.

"A passenger approached us with a cake laden with fungus which he had bought from CR's Dadar station on platform 12. After this, we decided to take up matter and bought cakes of the similar brand from other stations across CR divisions, including Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal, Solapur and Nagpur and shockingly came across defective products," Jitu Patil, General Secretary of MNS' Railway Kamgar Sena said.

Patil has filed a formal complaint with the General Manager of Central Railway on Thursday.

Central Railway officials were not immediately available for comment and action to be taken but said they were investigating the matter.