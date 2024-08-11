"I do not support this attack, but if you attack someone's convoy in this manner, their workers will retaliate similarly. Such attacks are not part of Maharashtra's culture," said CM Shinde after attack on Uddhav's convoy.

Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commented on the recent incident involving an attack on Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy, stating that it was a retaliation by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers. The attack, involving the hurling of coconuts and cow dung, occurred in Thane on Saturday and was allegedly in response to a previous incident where workers of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) had attacked MNS chief Raj Thackeray's car with betel nuts in Beed district, reported ANI.

Reportedly, on Friday, Sena (UBT) fans threw 'supari' or betel nuts at the motorcade of Raj Thackeray, Uddhav's estranged cousin, in Beed.

Per the report, CM Shinde explained, "Earlier when Raj Thackeray was on a visit to the Beed district, Uddhav Thackeray's workers threw betel nuts at his vehicles. Today, in response to that incident, when Uddhav Thackeray came to Thane, MNS workers retaliated." CM Shinde said on Saturday.

However, he condemned the attack. He said, "I do not support this attack, but if you attack someone's convoy in this manner, their workers will retaliate similarly. Such attacks are not part of Maharashtra's culture."

In a separate statement, CM Shinde discussed the Ladli Behna Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing financial assistance of Rs 1500 per month to women aged between 21-65 with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. He assured that the scheme is not temporary and will continue to benefit women indefinitely, the ANI report added.

"I want to assure you that this is not a temporary scheme; it will continue indefinitely, and women will continue to benefit from it," CM Shinde told ANI.

Reportedly, CM Shinde also highlighted the "Vay Shree" scheme for elderly women above the age of 65 and the 50 per cent concession for women on state roadway buses.

Concluding his remarks, Shinde advised women in Maharashtra to be cautious of opposition leaders, suggesting that the success of the Ladli Behna scheme would cause anxiety among the opposition, the report added.

"When money is credited to women's accounts under the Ladli Behna scheme, the opposition will grow more anxious and be ready to pack their bags and flee," CM Shinde said.