Modi govt afraid of JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress, says MVA intact despite differences on Savarkar

Pic/Maharashtra Congress

Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday asked why Modi government is afraid of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the “Adani scam”.

Congress party today held “Democracy Disqualified” press conferences in 35 places across the country on the Adani scam.

Addressing media at Gandhi Bhavan in Mumbai, Pawan Khera said that the Modi government is showing special favour to the Adani group of companies.

“Who has invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani Group of industries? This investment involves a citizen of China, who is that person? Rahul Gandhi had raised this issue so that the people of the country should be informed about this.

We have demanded that the Adani scam be investigated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) but why is the Modi government afraid of the inquiry,” said Pawan Khera.

Khera accused that the Modi government of showing a special favour to the Adani group. "Adani was given a loan from the State Bank of India (SBI). Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressured the Sri Lankan government to award power sector contracts in that country to him. Modi lobbied for Adani to get the power supply contract in Bangladesh. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) investors were forced to invest their money in Adani's company," the Congress leader claimed.

He said by questioning the relationship between Adani and Modi, Rahul Gandhi put the central government on edge. A large part of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech was expunged. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's question on Adani was also removed from the proceedings of Parliament, Khera said.

"Why is the Modi government so afraid of the Adani issue? Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of Adani-Modi relationship in Parliament on February 7, and nine days later the old Surat court case was opened for action faster than the speed of a bullet train," he added.

“On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to a 2 years jail term and within 24 hours Rahul Gandhi was disqualified. The Modi government did not stop there but also sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government house. Rahul Gandhi has made a home in the hearts of 140 crore people of the country, and so he is not afraid to ask Modi direct questions. But why is Modi afraid of being probed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) despite having a 56-inch chest and a huge majority of 303 MPs?,” Khera asked.

Khera said, “BJP is making false and ridiculous allegations that Rahul Gandhi has insulted OBCs (through his Modi surname remarks).”

Pawan Khera said that there is no truth in the allegations that there is a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the Savarkar issue.

Speaking about the MVA, Khera said the alliance of Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is united. "There is no truth in the allegations that there is a split in the MVA over the Savarkar issue. This alliance is strong. Each party has its own views, everyone is free to express their views," he said.

Communication is important in democracy and that communication is still present in the MVA. The issue of Savarkar is being used by the BJP to divert public attention from the burning issues of the country. Does BJP accept what Savarkar had made disparaging remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj," he asked.