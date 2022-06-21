Breaking News
Money-laundering case: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appears before ED

Updated on: 21 June,2022 12:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The ED had summoned Parab for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district

Anil Parab. File Pic


Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on June appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe being conducted by the agency, reported news agency ANI.






