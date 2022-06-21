Money-laundering case: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appears before ED

The ED had summoned Parab for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district
Anil Parab. File Pic
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on June appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe being conducted by the agency, reported news agency ANI.
