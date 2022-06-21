Money-laundering case: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appears before ED

The ED had summoned Parab for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district

Anil Parab. File Pic

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on June appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe being conducted by the agency, reported news agency ANI.

Mumbai | Shiv Sena leader & Maharasthra Minister Anil Parab arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency, in connection with an alleged money laundering case

Sources told PTI that the ED had summoned Parab for questioning in the money-laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. On Tuesday, Parab reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at 11.20 am.

He was earlier summoned on June 15, but skipped the deposition then citing official work.

The federal agency wants to question and record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials earlier told PTI.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Parab, 57, is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the Legislature, and the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)