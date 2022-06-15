Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab fails to appear before Enforcement Directorate in money-laundering case

The ED had summoned Anil Parab for questioning at in a probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort at coastal Dapoli in Ratnagiri district

Anil Parab. File Photo

A senior Shiv Sena leader and state's transport minister Anil Parab failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering case.

The agency wanted to record Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials had said on Tuesday.

