Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MVA insulates Anil Parab, calls out BJP

MVA insulates Anil Parab, calls out BJP

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Sena leaders say the ED raid on transport minister is the BJP’s attempt to pressure Oppn leaders to win the Rajya Sabha elections

MVA insulates Anil Parab, calls out BJP

Anil Parab with CM Uddhav Thackeray. File pic


The Maha Vikas Aghadi displayed a show of strength and unity after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s most trusted lieutenants was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. In addition to action against Thackeray’s brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar, the search at the premises of the transport and legislative affairs minister was seen as the biggest development so far.

Many leaders from the Shiv Sena and the MVA government are under the scanner of the ED and other central agencies, including former minister Anil Deshmukh and sitting Cabinet minister Nawab Malik who are in custody.




Closeness to Thackerays


Show full article

shiv sena Nawab Malik nationalist congress party uddhav thackeray mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK